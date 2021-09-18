Why Nick Miller Was the Best Character on New Girl
There doesn’t appear to be a lot of argument that Nick Miller is the best character to come from the show New Girl since a lot of people are still obsessed with him today. The reason for this is that Nick is one of those rare gems that in real life don’t appear to people a lot of times, usually because they’re not looking. A man that likes to be sexually active and inventive but not aggressive is someone that a lot of women would love to find, but apparently can’t. A guy that is sweet but has a definite edge to him is also something that many women apparently can’t find but want. The confusing thing is that when one really looks around, a lot of guys have the qualities that Nick has, but at any given moment a woman might say that this isn’t for them and that there’s something that they don’t like about the guy that disqualifies him as a possible partner. Relationships are tough, that part is easy to grasp, but trying to figure out why more women don’t realize that guys like Nick exist is a mystery.www.tvovermind.com
