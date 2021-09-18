CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SU Tightens Mask Enforcement at the Dome

 6 days ago

Last week’s football game against Rutgers saw a packed stadium with unmasked students. Juice and Java Correspondent Bradley Hoppenstein breaks down how the university is taking action to make sure masks are strictly enforced at today’s game.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Stricter mask enforcement coming to the Dome, following home opener

Prior to SU football taking the field against the Albany Great Danes this weekend, the university has made some changes to COVID-19 protocols inside the Carrier Dome that you should be aware of. It comes after some complaints for a lack compliance dealing with masks during the home opener. Some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
citrustv.com

SU Enforces Stricter Mask-Wearing Policies

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Last Saturday, Syracuse Football returned to Ernie Davis Legends Field at the Dome. But with it came thousands of fans refusing to abide by the Dome mask mandate. Although Syracuse ultimately fell to Rutgers, the fans were the main story. Since Saturday, Syracuse University has announced changes...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse ramps up mask enforcement at the stadium

It seems like a simple task, but some are finding it difficult to follow — wearing a mask in the Dome at Syracuse University. “I thought it was kind of loose, and you really only had to have a mask on as you entered,” said SU student Matt Edwards. “Then once you were in there, it was just free rein.”
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Syracuse Volleyball Gains Tenth Season Win

Syracuse made their record 10-1, with a winning streak of 3 over Jackson State. Jackson State has yet to win a match this season, but still made Syracuse prove themselves today. The Tigers took the first set with a five point lead, but the Orange ended up with a comfortable victory. In set three, SU led by 13 points and then secured the fourth set 25-19. Syracuse found their groove, won their second match of the weekend, and obtained their tenth win of the season before conference matchups begin.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

SU shocks #3 Boston College, handing them their first loss of the season

CHESTNUT HILL, M.A. — On Friday afternoon, Syracuse (4-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) took down Boston College (6-1, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) by a score of 3-1. While the first quarter saw no goals by either team, Syracuse had the advantage. The Orange put up six shots as opposed to BC’s zero. But where SU dominated in the first quarter can’t be seen on a stat sheet.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KIMA TV

How will Seahawks enforce state mask mandate this season?

SEATTLE — The energy inside Lumen Field is always electric when there's a sold-out crowd of 12s. But throughout the sea of blue you can see many people without masks on even though it's required. "I don't really know what people expect them to do, we've got 70,000 people," said...
NFL
citrustv.com

Four Syracuse Players in Conference Top-10 Heading into ACC Matches

Syracuse closed the door to non-conference opponents yesterday and opens another one to ACC competitors in just two days. This past weekend was a big one for Syracuse, as they tallied on three more wins to their one loss record. So far for fall 2021, the Orange have only dropped 9 of the total 44 sets played. Four players for SU have played a major role in the successful season to date.
COLLEGE SPORTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

SU's Roscoe on playing at Dome: "Dream come true"

After playing his first three college seasons at tiny McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Cody Roscoe thought he'd never leave. "I thought I was going to graduate there," Roscoe said in a group Zoom interview this week. "I was going to set my foundation there, and that was going to be where I boost my career off of."
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

De Vries’ Lone Goal is Enough to Lead SU Over Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. — On Wednesday afternoon, #12 Syracuse (5-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) did just enough to get the win over Cornell (2-3), shutting out the Big Red 1-0. The first quarter was all Syracuse in terms of opportunities, yet they never were able to capitalize. Through the first 15 minutes, the Orange consistently had the ball on the offensive side of the field. The viewers at home were probably beginning to wonder what the left side of the field looked like.
SPORTS
citrustv.com

SU Men’s Soccer Ready for Rough Run

Syracuse Men’s Soccer is already off to a strong start to their season. A 4-3-1 record has them solidly in contention for the ACC Tournament, as well as a potential NCAA Tournament bid. However, the next week will undoubtedly be the most pivotal stretch of their season. Over a seven-day span starting this Saturday, the Orange will take on three extremely tough opponents. First, they get #6 Duke at home in a crucial battle for ACC positioning. Then, 5-1-1 Vermont will visit Central New York next Tuesday for a crack at the Orange. Finally, Syracuse will head south to take on #15 Pittsburgh in a Friday night showdown.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Boston College Shuts Syracuse Volleyball Down in the ACC 2021 Opener

Syracuse entered into this ACC season opener with a seven match winning streak against East Coast rivals Boston College in matchup history. Both times last year the two went head to head, the Orange shut the Eagles out in three quick sets. This year looked a little different. The Eagles took the victory tonight kicking off conference matchups, forcing the Orange to add one more loss to that near perfect record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
citrustv.com

Proulx Struggling, and Offense Can’t Find the Back of the Net

For over two weeks, the Syracuse women’s soccer team has not scored a goal, losing 4-0 at Notre Dame on Saturday night. One match into A.C.C. play and the offensive struggles are becoming more and more prevalent. Their leading goal-scorers, senior midfielder Telly Vunipola and freshman midfielder Pauline Machtens, who both have only two goals through eight matches.
SOCCER
Orlando Sentinel

UCF’s Cole Schneider steps in for center Matt Lee: ‘He did an unbelievable job’

UCF starting center Matt Lee tried to give it a go last week at Louisville, but he ultimately did not play against the Cardinals due to an ankle injury. “It was a game-time decision,” coach Gus Malzahn said. “He tried to warm up and couldn’t go. It broke his heart. He was crying in the locker room. I told him I really appreciate him even trying. Most guys wouldn’t.” Left guard Cole Schneider ...
ORLANDO, FL

