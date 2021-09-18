SU Tightens Mask Enforcement at the Dome

Syracuse Men’s Soccer is already off to a strong start to their season. A 4-3-1 record has them solidly in contention for the ACC Tournament, as well as a potential NCAA Tournament bid. However, the next week will undoubtedly be the most pivotal stretch of their season. Over a seven-day span starting this Saturday, the Orange will take on three extremely tough opponents. First, they get #6 Duke at home in a crucial battle for ACC positioning. Then, 5-1-1 Vermont will visit Central New York next Tuesday for a crack at the Orange. Finally, Syracuse will head south to take on #15 Pittsburgh in a Friday night showdown.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO