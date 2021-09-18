CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX's first all-civilian orbital mission returns to Earth

By Handout
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYBOR_0c0SAf9900
SpaceX's Inspiration4 returns to Earth off the Florida coast on September 18, 2021 /NASA/AFP

Four SpaceX tourists landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida Saturday evening after spending three days in space, successfully concluding the first orbital mission in history with no professional astronauts on board.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule's heat shield allowed it to withstand the descent, before it was slowed down by four large parachutes and then splashed into the ocean just after 7:00 pm (2300 GMT), according to a live video feed by the company.

A SpaceX boat immediately raced to retrieve the capsule, before its hatch can be opened and the astronauts can exit. They will be transported by helicopter to the Kennedy Space Center, where on Wednesday they took off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

"That was a heck of a ride for us, and we're just getting started," said billionaire captain Jared Isaacman, who financed the trip.

The stated goal of the mission, called Inspiration4, was to encourage the democratization of space by proving that the cosmos are accessible to crews that have neither been handpicked nor in training for years.

Isaacman, who paid SpaceX tens of millions of dollars, offered the other three seats to strangers: Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old nurse; Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old professor; and Chris Sembroski, 42, a US Air Force veteran.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iklAy_0c0SAf9900
This September 16, 2021, image courtesy of Inspiration4 shows the crew (L-R) Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Christopher Sembroski and Sian Proctor in orbit /Inspiration4/AFP/File

The Dragon capsule traveled farther than the International Space Station (ISS) at an orbit of about 575 kilometers (357 miles) high, and circled the globe more than 15 times each day.

The landing marked the third time that Elon Musk's company has taken humans to space and back, after the return of two NASA missions, one in August 2020 and another in May of this year. Both were bringing astronauts back from a stay at the ISS.

Unlike NASA astronauts, the members of the Inspiration4 mission did not go to the ISS but remained in orbit around the Earth.

During the flight, the crew members' vital signs were monitored to study the effects of the environment of space on complete novices.

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Three Big Marsquakes

The lander cleared enough dust from one solar panel to keep its seismometer on through the summer, allowing scientists to study the three biggest quakes they’ve seen on Mars. On September 18, NASA’s InSight lander celebrated its 1,000th Martian day, or sol, by measuring one of the biggest, longest-lasting marsquakes...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Elon Musk says there was ‘challenges’ with the toilet during SpaceX’s Inspiration4 trip to space

There were “challenges” with the toilet during SpaceX’s first entirely private trip to space, Elon Musk has revealed.The SpaceX chief executive did not elaborate on what those problems were, but said the future mission will “definitely” include “upgraded toilets” to ensure they did not happen again.Mr Musk revealed the problems on Twitter, after revealing that he had met with the crew after they touched down in Florida.Before the mission, much of the discussion had been about how good the toilet in the SpaceX Dragon capsule that carried the crew were set to be. They were situated just beneath the “cupola”,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Denver

CU Boulder Scientists Will Launch Cereal Box-Sized Satellite Into Space To Examine Planets Outside Our Solar System

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – CU Boulder is about to put a CUTE spin on space exploration. The CUTE Satellite, short for Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment, is no bigger than a box of cereal but will spend 7 months exploring planets outside our solar system. CUTE will launch on September 27th on the back of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The satellite, according to principal mission investigator Kevin France, cost around $4 million and is only about as big as a “family-sized box of Cheerios.” (credit: University of Colorado) “It’s an experiment that NASA...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Vox

The largest space telescope in history is about to blow our minds

Exploring strange new worlds. Understanding the origins of the universe. Searching for life in the galaxy. These are not the plot of a new science fiction movie, but the mission objectives of the James Webb Space Telescope, the long-awaited successor to the Hubble Space Telescope. NASA is building and launching the Webb in partnership with the European Space Agency and Canada.
ASTRONOMY
Long Beach Post

Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite

There are more than 27,000 pieces of “space junk” being tracked by the U.S. Department of Defense as they orbit the Earth, according to NASA. In 2023, Rocket Lab will launch a demonstration satellite meant to remove orbital debris, the Long Beach-based company announced Tuesday. The post Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Orbital#Inspiration4#Us Air Force#Iss
Digital Trends

All-civilian SpaceX crew took this out-of-this-world selfie

If you were traveling to space with three buddies, there’s no way you’d forgo the to chance to grab a selfie, right?. The Inspiration4 crew that took the first all-civilian orbital flight last week clearly had a lot of fun during their three-day mission, performing science experiments, taking in the extraordinary views, and, yes, capturing the occasional selfie as a memento of the historic trip.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Observer

Space Startups Astra, Firefly Join Forces to Make Rocket Engine After Test Setbacks

Three weeks ago, Silicon Valley rocket startup Astra Space made the internet laugh after one of its small rockets wobbled and slid sideways moments after liftoff during a mission in Alaska for the U.S. Space Force. A week later, another rocket startup, Texas-based Firefly Aerospace, failed its first orbital test midair above California due to a premature engine shutdown.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
spacepolicyonline.com

As One Commercial Space Mission Ends, Another Readies for Launch–With a Movie Crew

Four non-professional astronauts splashed down in the Atlantic ocean this evening almost exactly three days after they blasted off on the first all-commercial orbital space mission. Jared Isaacman and his Inspiration4 companions are not the first “ordinary people” in space. Russia opened the door to private astronauts decades ago and is getting ready for another milestone — sending a film director and actress to shoot scenes in space next month.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
counton2.com

Spooky “sounds” in space- A Moment of Science

Despite what horror movies might tell you- space isn’t quiet. While it is true that the traditional soundwaves that we hear with our ears cannot travel through the airless vacuum of space- other types of energy waves can and have been recorded by instruments on spacecraft which scientists then convert into sounds we can hear!
ASTRONOMY
Wichita Eagle

NASA may have an explanation for mysterious ‘boom-like’ sounds heard in Virginia

NASA may know something about the mysterious booms heard around northern Virginia late last week. Dispatch centers in the area got a a flood of 911 calls around 10:30 a.m. Friday from people saying they heard a loud explosion or “sonic boom,” NBC Washington reports. But authorities found no evidence of any explosion, and the U.S. Geological Survey didn’t register an earthquake in the area.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

Elon Musk Must Be Pretty Relieved

The space tourists are back. On Saturday night, the private astronauts braced themselves as their spacecraft streaked through Earth’s atmosphere, deployed parachutes, and then drifted down off the coast of Florida. When the capsule touched the waves, they might have heard a voice from mission control radio in: “Thanks for flying SpaceX.” As if the passengers had just touched down on a runway at O’Hare instead of surviving a fiery reentry. As if they hadn’t just spent three days flying higher than the International Space Station, with a window seat that looked out on the contours of entire continents.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy