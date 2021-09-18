Flood Advisory issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Perry THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL PERRY COUNTY At 309 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Marion, Uniontown, Vaiden, Heiberger, Judson College, Sprott, Vaiden Field Airport and Perry County Correctional Center.