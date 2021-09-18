CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns S Ronnie Harrison Jr. fined, Chiefs assistant just gets a warning from NFL

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 6 days ago

Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was fined while the Chiefs assistant coach, who ignited the brief skirmish last Sunday, got off with a simple warning.

The Spun

Baker Mayfield Shares Gruesome Detail From Shoulder Injury

The Cleveland Browns won this afternoon, but not without getting an injury scare from starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. After throwing a first half interception, Mayfield attempted to make a tackle leading with his left shoulder. He succeeded in slowing down the defender, but came up lame after the play. Mayfield...
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
State
Ohio State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
FanSided

Ronnie Harrison disqualified after shoving KC Chiefs coach

Emotions are running high early in the K.C. Chiefs home opener against the Cleveland Browns, and safety Ronnie Harrison took things way too far in the first quarter. Despite being up 8-0 after scoring on their opening drive, Harrison took offense to something along the opposing sideline and ended up shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
On3.com

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett reacts to Ronnie Harrison ejection

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was hit with an ejection in the opening quarter of the Browns 33-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The fourth-year NFL player got into a sideline scuffle near the Kansas City sideline. Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis tried to get Harrison off of Clyde Edwards-Helaire by pushing the Browns defender. This set off more problems.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Browns’ Ronnie Harrison ejected for shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis

Tempers were flying early on between Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison and the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff in the season opener for the two AFC rivals. Toward the end of the second quarter, Harrison was seen on the Chiefs’ sideline getting mixed up with coaches and staffers. Replay showed the former Alabama standout shoving Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Report: No Suspensions Expected In Altercation Involving Ronnie Harrison Jr.

It didn’t take long for things to get chippy this NFL season. That included the Browns and Chiefs in Sunday afternoon’s premier match-up. Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was ejected in the first quarter after this altercation with Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis. Following the incident, speculations were made over...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Josh Gordon reinstatement: Why NFL could lift suspension of wide receiver — again

Josh Gordon could once again be up for reinstatement by the NFL after completing his league-monitored treatment program, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. It’s still up to commissioner Roger Goodell to lift Gordon’s suspension, whom the NFLPA has asked to reinstate the uber-talented receiver. Gordon’s potential reinstatement represents the...
NFL
Alliance Review

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods absolutely trusts Ronnie Harrison

BEREA – Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods expressed absolute confidence that safety Ronnie Harrison, who was ejected for pushing the Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach in the opener, will be back on the field Sunday against the Houston Texans. “Absolutely,” Woods said when asked if he trusted Harrison. The...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Browns safety Harrison fined for sideline skirmish vs Chiefs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was fined $12,128 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after he shoved Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis during a skirmish in last week's season opener. Harrison was ejected early in Cleveland's 33-29 loss for his aggressive action toward Lewis, who had rushed...
NFL
