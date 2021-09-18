CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

By DavidR
 6 days ago

Trail Tots is for children ages 3-5 (along with an adult) and will be held on Thursday, September 23 from 10:00 -11:00 am at the NTPRD administration Building. This nature-based outdoor program is designed to allow your tot to explore the outdoors with hands-on activities, sensory play, music and autumn nature walks. The registration fee is $8 and the deadline to register is September 21. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.

