Wearing your lifejacket regardless of swimming ability this fall

Whether you’re out trying to catch a fish, getting ready for a day of hunting on the water, or just boating recreationally this fall, you’ll want to keep boating safety and lifejackets at the front of your mind. Boating Law Administrator Darren Kuhn knows that boats will still be active for multiple activities in Door and Kewaunee counties as water temperatures cool, and says that while being a proficient swimmer is great, that doesn’t necessarily prepare you for an unexpected dip into the water.