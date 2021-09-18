CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

How to Schedule a Sabbatical Without Killing Your Career

By Howie Jones
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone needs a break now and then. Weekends are nice for recharging your batteries before Monday rolls back around. Lunch breaks help you regain energy midway through the day, keeping you well physically and mentally. What do you do if you need a more extended break than that? After years...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
downtownny.com

LMHQ’s Fall Schedule Includes Free Programs To Make Your Career Work For You

The pandemic and its ensuing societal changes have prompted many professionals to rethink their career goals and look to develop new skills. Many workers have taken the initiative to change jobs, pursue new paths and carve out more flexible schedules. Professional transitions are difficult, but with some guidance and the right network, they can be incredibly rewarding.
SMALL BUSINESS
Accountancy Age

Time to Fast Forward your firm and your career

Next month sees the return of Fast Forward, an annual event hosted by Silverfin. The event brings together accountants, auditors, technology partners and tax consultants from all around the world. The focus is not on a big sales pitch or presentations but on sharing real-life experiences, best practice, points of view and top tips for success.
ECONOMY
Nursing Times

How to prepare for a career change to nursing

It has been nearly six months since I started my training at Swansea University, and it has been an eye-opening experience. I’ve studied before, having done degrees in widely different subjects trying to find my passion and the thing I am good at. But nursing is a completely different and unique experience. It is like nothing I have ever done before, and nothing I will ever study again.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabbatical#Your Decision
livingwellspendingless.com

Take Back Your Schedule

Do you ever wish there were more hours in the day?. I’ve often thought, “Why can’t I just have a couple more hours to get it all done?!”. As moms, we probably all wish we had 25, 26 or even 30 hours days so we could fit in all we need to accomplish. Yet, like money, no matter what we’ve got, we always seem to max it out. You get a raise and what happens? Your budget shifts and you’re still wondering where it goes at the end of the month.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
utdailybeacon.com

How to stay in touch with your student without being overbearing

College is described as many different things: the best four years of your life, an expensive price to pay for a future job or a time of exploration and freedom. No matter what you call it, college is an extreme adjustment. Students go from living an extremely structured life at home with their family to a life where they have to decide everything for themselves without any supervisors. As much of an adjustment as it is for the students, it is also a big change for parents as well.
EDUCATION
newschain

How to arrange a hen party without losing your cool

As immortalised in the hit movie Bridesmaids, a hen ‘do’ or party, also known as a bachelorette party in the US, is not an easy thing to organise. Juggling different tastes, personalities and budgets can lead to a meltdown for the maid of honour, bridesmaid or any other friend who is organising the event.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Penny Hoarder

How to Start your 40K Virtual Assistant Career from Home

If you are organized, personable and creative, becoming a virtual assistant could be a viable next step in your career. As a virtual assistant, you get to work from home, often set your own schedule, and focus on clients that pique your interest. Plus, Indeed.com lists the average virtual assistant yearly salary as about $40K, but some report making $40 per hour (or $83K annually) or more.
TECHNOLOGY
desales.edu

Fall Sabbatical Exploration: Oblique Strategies

During my sabbatical, I am conducting choreographic research by utilizing Oblique Strategies to create an evening-length work. Oblique Strategies were developed by musician Brian Eno and painter Peter Schmidt in 1975 as a deck of cards used as a method to promote and stimulate creative thinking. I’m investigating how a process not originally intended to be embodied can be used as the catalyst and process for physical choreographic work. I’ve been granted an academic residency this September at Modern Accord Depot, a unique arts residency space in the Hudson Valley.
ENTERTAINMENT
washingtonnewsday.com

Edouard Prunier and Mike Sancho discuss how to turn your passion into a career.

Edouard Prunier and Mike Sancho discuss how to turn your passion into a career. It’s an awful reality that far too many individuals are stuck in jobs they don’t particularly enjoy, or, in the worst-case scenario, downright despise. On the other hand, there are the fortunate few who have succeeded in turning their passion into a career and are living the dream. Mike Sancho, the CEO of Wealth Accelerators, and Edouard Prunier, the proprietor of a Japanese restaurant, supercar aficionado, and social media influencer, are two instances of people who have fled the rat race and are now living and working on their own terms. We recently spoke with them to learn more about how they achieved it and what advise they had for those who want to follow in their footsteps.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
biospace.com

How to Use Your Cover Letter to Explain a Career Change

If you’re embarking on a major career shift -- perhaps you’re trying to break into a new field or industry or pivot to a new career path in your current field -- the cover letter is likely the very first touchpoint you’ll have with a potential employer where you’ll be able to explain your career change and make your case about why this makes you the best candidate for the job.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RunnersWorld

How to Handle Back-to-Back Marathons Without Breaking Your Body Down

Marathons are back, and this fall is a doozy of a racing season: Five of the six World Marathon Majors, some of the most popular marathons, all occur within seven weeks of each other this year:. Berlin Marathon, on September 26. London Marathon, on October 3. Chicago Marathon, on October...
WORKOUTS
Thrive Global

How mindfulness can help retrain your brain – and recharge your career

When was the last time you were present? Really present in the moment?. I bet it’s been a while. I get it, it is much more difficult than it sounds. Life can be chaotic. Full of endless distractions and unfinished to-do lists. Who has the time to sit and simply enjoy the feeling of, say, fresh air on their face? Or sit and notice the bubble of contentment that comes with achieving a small goal or spending an evening with family and friends? There are far too many things to do and way too many places to be.
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy