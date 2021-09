Prepare yourself for a warm day as we progress through this first week of Fall. Winds will be light out of the south west today. We can expect temperatures to remain in the high 80’s for the rest of the week, and then maybe even some temperatures in the low 90’s this weekend. When we enter next week, temperatures look to be seasonal as Monday will be cloudy, and Tuesday and Wednesday have a chance of rain and thunderstorms. A cold front is still making it’s way to the area by Wednesday/Thursday. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us at myhighplains.com.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO