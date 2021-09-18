CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS BASEBALL: Area teams gear up for Class A-B district play

By Derek Hatridge Sports editor
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 6 days ago
DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoLocal fall baseball teams will be beginning postseason play with the start of the district tournaments beginning next week.

The postseason is about to begin.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association fall baseball playoffs will be taking place next week — with district tournament games to be wrapped up by Sept. 25 — and local teams from across the area are preparing for the start of the postseason.

One of those teams is the Stuart Hornets, who will be traveling to Tushka to join the host team and Vanoss in district tournament play.

This will be the first time the Hornets have been able to participate in the fall baseball playoffs since 2019, after last year’s team was eliminated due to COVID-19 protocols.

“A lot of people were disappointed with the way the (fall) season ended,” Coach Trent Homer said after the elimination last season. “A lot of the kids are self-motivated…which makes my job a little easier.”

The Hornets have jumped out to an 14-7 record in the 2021 fall season, including large, sweeping wins in the Eastern Oklahoma State College, Preston, and Stuart Tournaments.

Stuart's roster is filled with hard-working talent, including Drevon Colbert, Travis Grinnell, Michael Bolte, Connor Clayton, Zayne Clark, and Easten Myskey — all of whom have helped make an impact for the Hornets this season.

Vanoss comes into the weekend with a 2-8 record for 2021, with wins against Wapanucka and Mill Creek. Meanwhile, host Tushka has recorded a 14-9 record with wins against such teams as Byng, Crowder, and Red Oak.

Stuart also previously opened its fall season against Vanoss, winning the matchup 24-1 on Aug. 9. The Hornets have yet to face off against Tushka this season, but both have wins over common opponents like Stonewall.

Here are the district assignments for area Class A-B fall baseball teams:

CLASS A

DISTRICT 7

Haileyville/Pittsburg, Clayton/Moyers, Wister (host)

DISTRICT 9

Stuart, Tushka (host), Vanoss

DISTRICT 11

Crowder, Red Oak (host), Okay

CLASS B

DISTRICT 11

Indianola, Glencoe (host), Schulter

DISTRICT 14

Kiowa, Asher (host), Wapanucka

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
