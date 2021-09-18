CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

Families Gather in Traverse City for a Day of Reading and Recreation

By Lauren Creighton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago

From reading to rock climbing, “Mighty Families, Mighty Kids” had a plethora of activities for families.

The children’s event took place at the Grand Traverse County Civic Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IwQE_0c0S6vqE00
Ann Tisdale and her daughter, Maya

Author Ann Tisdale was in attendance, offering signings of her book, “Mighty Miss Maya: See It, Then Be It.”

The story centers around her daughter Maya, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of two.

Now eight years old, Maya was excited to read her book out loud to other kids, alongside her mother.

Tisdale wanted to write a book that represented her daughter overcoming her disabilities and living a full and adventurous life.

“Representation for kids with disabilities is so important,” Tisdale said. “And so that’s kind of what prompted me to write the book, so that she could see herself represented in the pages of a children’s book.”

Tisdale says the reception from parents has been nothing but positive.

She is always glad to meet families who say they were inspired by reading Maya’s story.

“I was really not expecting such a great response and parents all over saying, you know, it’s such a great book to teach my kids about growth mindset and about, you know, achieving your goals and practice makes progress and these positive messages, so I’m really thrilled that that’s what came out of, you know, me just trying to do something for Maya,” Tisdale said.

Many vendors were present offering activities as well, such as Norte, Kindermusik and the Great Lake Children’s Museum.

Miriam Pico performed live children’s songs in the amphitheater.

Parents Adam and Carolyn Wilson grabbed their signed book copies and enjoyed a nice afternoon with with their sons.

“This just seemed like a really cool thing to do on a Saturday, trying to keep the kids busy after school started,” Wilson said. “The weather is so nice to get them outside a little bit, something that we really would have done in any other year—that we haven’t really been able to do.”

Mother Tiffany McMillion heard about the event from her 5 to One playgroup.

“It’s a beautiful day,” McMillion said. “A lot of different activities that are available for people to do. And we grabbed our bikes, and there’s an amazing playground and we’re ready to explore all the different opportunities and community resources that are available.”

This event was presented by Great Start Collaborative, Northwest Education Services and 5 to One Neighborhood Network.

To pick up your copy of “Mighty Miss Maya: See It, Then Be It,” you can visit mightymissmaya.org.

To stay up to date on more children’s events happening soon, you can visit: https://greatstartkids.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Hemingway Inspired Event Supports Hospice Of Michigan

Tickets are on sale for a night to remember filled with food, fun, and cocktails for a good cause. Join Hospice of Michigan for A Hemingway-Inspired Evening in Paris, Havana, and Northern Michigan at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Besser Museum. The entertaining evening of storytelling featuring renowned author Philip Greene, local filmmaker Cat Muncey and the mixologists from The Mockingbird Cocktails & Bartending will benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Traverse City, MI
Society
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Grand Traverse County, MI
Society
9&10 News

Soo Youth Raises Money for Local Hospice Center

Plenty of 7-year-olds are into things like video games, Nerf guns, and Legos. But, a Sault Ste. Marie kid has his sights set on doing some good. Recently, Finley Howell and his grandmother, Nancy Rose set up a table in her yard on the corner of Bakerside and 3 Mile Rd. with stuff to sell.
CHARITIES
9&10 News

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Harvest Festivals

Fall is here and in this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan, Courtney Sheffer breaks down all the fun harvest festivals in our area. Celebrate the end of summer in Antrim County with the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce’s 23rd Annual Harvest Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You’ll find art, flea markets, local brews, tunes, and scarecrows all over town, all built around this year’s theme of “Welcome to the Jungle.” Kick off the morning with a one-mile fun run, check out the Best Dressed Pet Parade at 1 p.m., and a cook-off tournament at 2 p.m. Stop by the beverage tent for local brews and craft drinks, as well as local music from noon until 6 p.m.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Brewvine: First Harvest of the Season at Bonobo Winery

The changing fall colors means the wine makers at Bonobo Winery are hard at work bringing in the first harvest of the season. For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson stopped by their tasting room to see what the grapes they’re harvesting now, will look like next spring.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

NMHSI Continues “Vax to School” Clinics in Benzonia

Northwest Michigan Health Services is continuing their “Vax to School” clinics this week. The health center is providing Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for those who do not have the vaccine yet. They’ve been out to various locations across Northern Michigan to distribute it. While Tammy Sorensen, Director of Community Health,...
BENZONIA, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Wilson
9&10 News

Sights and Sounds: IllumiZoo Wild Hues

If you’re looking to have a fun night out with the family, head to the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids for IllumiZoo Wild Hues, a mile-long journey at night through the zoo that’s filled with colorful lights and sounds. Photojournalist Stephanie Adkins shows us part of this display for...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Charlevoix Woman Wins $500,000 From Lottery

A Charlevoix woman has won $500,000 after playing the Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time Supreme Instant Game. Officials say the 73-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Family Fare on North Lake Street in Boyne City. “I like to play the Wild Time games, so I...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
9&10 News

Hook and Hunting: Cisco to Crisco Fishing Event

A North Michigan organization is getting veterans out on the water this weekend. Northwest Michigan Fishing Club is hosting their first fall annual Cisco to Crisco Fishing Event Saturday morning. It’s aimed at getting veterans out on the East Bay to catch some fish, then a cookout with the day’s haul will be right after at Sayler Park in Williamsburg.
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerebral Palsy#Norte#Great Start Collaborative
9&10 News

Impact100 Traverse City Grant Recipients Announced

Impact100 Traverse City has announced that three nonprofit have received $330,000 in grants. They say Cognition Science and Discovery Center, Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology and Grass River Natural Area were each awarded $110,000 during their annual meeting Tuesday. The three recipients were chosen from five finalists that also...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Friday Sessions: Janel Anderson Performs ‘Come A Day’

For this week’s Friday Sessions, we have singer/songwriter who’s been playing music for decades. She and her husband have toured the country, coast to coast, since the 70’s playing traditional country music and you will learn much more about this wonderful woman next week on Northern Michigan in Focus. If...
MUSIC
9&10 News

Crooked Tree Arts Center Unveils New Exhibit

In partnership with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, CTAC-Petoskey presents Kindred: Traditional Arts of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians—on exhibit through November 27. Historic and contemporary examples of Odawa arts and crafts will be on display, including quill boxes, beadwork, regalia, basketry, and ceramics.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
9&10 News

Watch a Movie in an Airplane Hangar, September 23

If you are in Sault Ste Marie Friday evening and are looking for something to do with the kids….check this out. You can watch a movie…on a big screen…in an airplane hangar!. The Soo Pilots Association is holding its annual “Open House and Movie in a Hangar” night at Sanderson...
MOVIES
9&10 News

Crossroads Charter Academy Closed Until Oct. 4th

Crossroads Charter Academy says as of Thursday at 3 p.m., they will be closed for face to face instruction until October 4th at 7:45 a.m. They say the closure will include Family Fun Day at Cranhill and all homecoming events. Crossroads says they will be sending out a schedule later...
EDUCATION
9&10 News

Dealing with Parent Burnout, Mental Health Signs & What to Do

From the playful accidents to the cute catastrophes, to all the parents out there, this too shall pass. But, sometimes it can get a little overwhelming and parent burnout can happen. The good news… it’s not permanent. According to renowned parenting expert, licensed educational psychologist, board-certified behavior analyst, Reena B....
MENTAL HEALTH
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy