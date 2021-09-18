Families Gather in Traverse City for a Day of Reading and Recreation

From reading to rock climbing, “Mighty Families, Mighty Kids” had a plethora of activities for families.

The children’s event took place at the Grand Traverse County Civic Park.

Ann Tisdale and her daughter, Maya

Author Ann Tisdale was in attendance, offering signings of her book, “Mighty Miss Maya: See It, Then Be It.”

The story centers around her daughter Maya, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of two.

Now eight years old, Maya was excited to read her book out loud to other kids, alongside her mother.

Tisdale wanted to write a book that represented her daughter overcoming her disabilities and living a full and adventurous life.

“Representation for kids with disabilities is so important,” Tisdale said. “And so that’s kind of what prompted me to write the book, so that she could see herself represented in the pages of a children’s book.”

Tisdale says the reception from parents has been nothing but positive.

She is always glad to meet families who say they were inspired by reading Maya’s story.

“I was really not expecting such a great response and parents all over saying, you know, it’s such a great book to teach my kids about growth mindset and about, you know, achieving your goals and practice makes progress and these positive messages, so I’m really thrilled that that’s what came out of, you know, me just trying to do something for Maya,” Tisdale said.

Many vendors were present offering activities as well, such as Norte, Kindermusik and the Great Lake Children’s Museum.

Miriam Pico performed live children’s songs in the amphitheater.

Parents Adam and Carolyn Wilson grabbed their signed book copies and enjoyed a nice afternoon with with their sons.

“This just seemed like a really cool thing to do on a Saturday, trying to keep the kids busy after school started,” Wilson said. “The weather is so nice to get them outside a little bit, something that we really would have done in any other year—that we haven’t really been able to do.”

Mother Tiffany McMillion heard about the event from her 5 to One playgroup.

“It’s a beautiful day,” McMillion said. “A lot of different activities that are available for people to do. And we grabbed our bikes, and there’s an amazing playground and we’re ready to explore all the different opportunities and community resources that are available.”

This event was presented by Great Start Collaborative, Northwest Education Services and 5 to One Neighborhood Network.

To pick up your copy of “Mighty Miss Maya: See It, Then Be It,” you can visit mightymissmaya.org.

To stay up to date on more children’s events happening soon, you can visit: https://greatstartkids.com.