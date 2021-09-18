WMC250EV Electric Motorcycle Has a Giant Hole in the Middle, Set to Become World’s Fastest by Exceeding 254MPH

Lotus has made one hell of a comeback in the past year. Alongside the reveal of an all-new sports car called the Lotus Emira, the company has been working to make future cars even more attractive. And while the British brand has been a little slow to get back on its feet, it is now using its renewed momentum to look to the future, promising a whole new range of diverse vehicles. Four new cars have been teased as the brand looks to become electric-only in the future, and now Lotus has revealed what we can expect from these new EV performance cars. An innovative new lightweight chassis will underpin future models, but while Lotus cars of the past have focused predominantly on low weight, these new featherweight EVs will also offer extraordinary power.

