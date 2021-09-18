WMC250EV Electric Motorcycle Has a Giant Hole in the Middle, Set to Become World’s Fastest by Exceeding 254MPH
White Motorcycle Concepts debuted the WMC250EV back in June with the goal being to break the land speed record for electric motorbikes, and many months later, they are getting ever so closer to doing so. One of its most notable features is the giant gaping hole in the middle that would typically be occupied by an internal combustion engine. Voxan Wattman currently holds the world’s land speed record for an electric motorcycle at 254 mph, although that may not last too much longer. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.www.techeblog.com
