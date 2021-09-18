CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins Elevate Perry from Practice Squad

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkCmT_0c0S6kNT00

Practice squad defensive back Jamal Perry again will be part of the active roster against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

It will be Perry's second appearance in two weeks despite being waived the day after the final cuts to the 53-player roster limit when the Dolphins claimed fellow DB Elijah Campbell off waivers from the New York Jets.

Perry's role was limited to special teams in the 17-16 victory against the New England last Sunday, and it's fair speculation to suggest his elevation again was tied to special teams.

The one difference is that Perry joined the active roster against New England as a COVID-19 replacement after both tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, though Jackson ended up being activated in time for the game.

This move again gives the Dolphins a total of 13 defensive backs on their game-day roster and might signal that 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene could be headed for the inactive list for a second consecutive game.

The Dolphins' 10 active defensive backs against New England were Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty, Nik Needham, Jevon Holland, Justin Coleman, Brandon Jones, Clayton Fejedelem and Perry, and it's entirely possible we'll have a repeat against Buffalo.

Igbinoghene was one of three defensive backs inactive against New England in Week 1 along with Campbell and rookie free agent Trill Williams, and it's entirely possible — given the lack of game experience among those three — that we'll have a repeat scenario against Buffalo.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
FanSided

Houston Texans: Miami has no choice but to trade for Deshaun Watson

The time is perfect for the Houston Texans to trade Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins. What a wild Week 2 of NFL action it was involving the Houston Texans, and even the Miami Dolphins, as both teams saw their starting quarterbacks fall to injury, eventually leading to losses. Both teams have one thing in common though, and that’s quarterback Deshaun Watson.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Shaheen
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Owner “Really Wants” Deshaun Watson

As of now, Deshaun Watson is expected to start the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster. If the Texans decide to trade Watson, there’s one suitor that reportedly “really wants” him. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson on his team. The...
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Tua Not Being A Captain

Just over 24 hours ago, the Miami Dolphins announced their team captains for the 2021 season. While it was a great way to celebrate the leadership of a few players, fans noticed one specific absence. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not voted as a captain by his fellow players. Social...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Practice Squad#Elevation#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Reserve Covid 19#Campbell
Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins elevate Jamal Perry to active roster for second straight week

The Dolphins have elevated cornerback Jamal Perry from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s home opener against the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Saturday. It’s the second straight week Perry has been elevated to the game day roster. He was designated as a COVID-19 replacement for tight...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 3 Throwback: John Madden's Raiders end the 1970s Dolphins' dynasty in legendary 'Sea of Hands' game

More than two decades before Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' "Last Dance," the Miami Dolphins were gearing up for one more championship run before facing an inevitable breakup. Before the 1974 season, the two-time defending champions were informed that three of their best players -- fullback Larry Csonka, running back Jim Kiick and receiver Paul Warfield -- would play for the Memphis Southmen of the World Football League starting in 1975. Before departing, the trio would try to help the Dolphins become the first franchise to win three Super Bowls in succession.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Jacoby Brissett more than capable of keeping Dolphins afloat in Tua’s absence

Ever had a fridge full of leftovers nobody wanted to eat? There’s absolutely nothing wrong with any of those meals. They were nutritious, and even delicious earlier in the week. Warm them up one more time, and they should satisfy your hunger. But that doesn’t stop you from ordering takeout because you desire something fresh, new and more enticing. Sometimes quarterbacks can be like that. ...
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
153
Followers
604
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy