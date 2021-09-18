Dolphins Elevate Perry from Practice Squad

Practice squad defensive back Jamal Perry again will be part of the active roster against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

It will be Perry's second appearance in two weeks despite being waived the day after the final cuts to the 53-player roster limit when the Dolphins claimed fellow DB Elijah Campbell off waivers from the New York Jets.

Perry's role was limited to special teams in the 17-16 victory against the New England last Sunday, and it's fair speculation to suggest his elevation again was tied to special teams.

The one difference is that Perry joined the active roster against New England as a COVID-19 replacement after both tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, though Jackson ended up being activated in time for the game.

This move again gives the Dolphins a total of 13 defensive backs on their game-day roster and might signal that 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene could be headed for the inactive list for a second consecutive game.

The Dolphins' 10 active defensive backs against New England were Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty, Nik Needham, Jevon Holland, Justin Coleman, Brandon Jones, Clayton Fejedelem and Perry, and it's entirely possible we'll have a repeat against Buffalo.

Igbinoghene was one of three defensive backs inactive against New England in Week 1 along with Campbell and rookie free agent Trill Williams, and it's entirely possible — given the lack of game experience among those three — that we'll have a repeat scenario against Buffalo.