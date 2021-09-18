CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Sitting Saturday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosmer is not in Saturday's lineup against the Cardinals. Hosmer has started each of the last seven games, during which time he's hit .250/.276/.357. While it's not out of the ordinary for Hosmer to draw a day off, Jake Cronenworth returned to the lineup after a week-long absence and is starting at first base. If the Padres continue to play Cronenworth at first base and keep Fernando Tatis at shortstop -- he is starting there Saturday -- Hosmer's playing time could dip significantly to close the season.

chatsports.com

Braves to face Padres on the road

Atlanta Braves (80-71, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (77-75, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD Padres: Reiss Knehr (1-0, 3.93 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -125, Braves +105; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Atlanta will...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani disrespected by MLB players, scouts and execs

Let’s face it; there’s no hitter who’s feared more than LA Angels‘ two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. It’s why I don’t know why MLB players, scouts, and execs are now claiming that Ohtani is not a top three hitter in the American League. Baseball America surveyed MLB players, scouts, and execs,...
MLB

