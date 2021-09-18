Padres' Eric Hosmer: Sitting Saturday
Hosmer is not in Saturday's lineup against the Cardinals. Hosmer has started each of the last seven games, during which time he's hit .250/.276/.357. While it's not out of the ordinary for Hosmer to draw a day off, Jake Cronenworth returned to the lineup after a week-long absence and is starting at first base. If the Padres continue to play Cronenworth at first base and keep Fernando Tatis at shortstop -- he is starting there Saturday -- Hosmer's playing time could dip significantly to close the season.www.cbssports.com
