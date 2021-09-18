Padres' Eric Hosmer: Sitting Saturday

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Padres will match up with right-handed starter Adam Wainwright but will do so without Hosmer in the lineup. The veteran is batting .267 with a .335 on-base percentage, 11 home runs, and five stolen bases in 524 plate appearances this season. Jake Cronenworth, who is hitting second on Saturday, is moving over to first base to start in Hosmer's place. Hosmer has started each of the Padres' previous seven games, but his playing time will be worth monitoring for fantasy managers down the stretch if Cronenworth continues to start games at first base.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO