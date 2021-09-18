CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norman, OK

50th ‘Game of the Century’ anniversary draws interstate attention

By Reese Gorman
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duCBS_0c0S4lKc00

Thousands lined the streets of Norman tailgating, preparing for and celebrating a historic matchup between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Saturday’s game honored the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century” between then-number one-ranked Nebraska and number two-ranked OU. Now, half a century later, the two teams met up again in celebration of that moment.

The Sooners pulled out the 16-23 win, but fans of both teams enjoyed the atmosphere Saturday.

“This is a historic game, and I’m so excited we get to come watch it,” said Levi Subdeck, a Nebraska fan who was in Norman for the game. “I love the environment here — everyone is really friendly, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Fans packed Gaylord Memorial Stadium to capacity, with more than 86,000 at the game and thousands more tailgating outside.

The full stadium capacity comes as COVID-19 case numbers are still high and hospitals in the state continue to see large numbers of patients with the virus.

Although Subdeck enjoyed the game, he believes the NCAA and the networks weren’t giving the game the respect it deserves with the 11 a.m. kickoff.

“I wish it was a later game, especially a night game,” he said. “I mean, it’s Oklahoma and Nebraska. It deserves to be a prime time game.”

This was one area of consensus for both OU and Nebraska fans.

“This game deserves a late afternoon or an early evening kickoff,” said Eli Carpenter, an Edmond resident and OU fan. “That way, we can tailgate all day and watch the game in prime time.”

Carpenter attended OU games as a season ticket holder in years prior. He said Saturday’s game just had a different atmosphere to it with OU facing Nebraska.

“I’ve been enjoying this for a long time, and there’s no better feeling than game day,” he said, “But this feels different. I think it’s going to be a blowout, but I’m still really excited about getting to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.”

This game even drew prominent politicians from both states, where they convened on Campus Corner prior to kickoff.

“I’m in Norman today for the 50th anniversary of OU vs. Norman with Gov. Ricketts,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said on Twitter. “My score prediction is 45-17 OU.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts obviously felt differently about the outcome of the game.

“This is going to be a really weird game,” said Ricketts in a video on Twitter. “It’s going to be 42-41 Nebraska wins.”

If the game was weird, it wasn’t for the reason Ricketts thought it would be.

The Sooners — who were 20-point favorites going into the game — only won by seven points.

It was an unexpected feat for the Cornhuskers, who experts believed would get blown out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Levi
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Norman Transcript

The Norman Transcript

Norman, OK
1K+
Followers
118
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Norman Transcript

Comments / 0

Community Policy