USC freshman QB Jaxson Dart replaces Kedon Slovis in injury relief vs. Washington State

Cover picture for the articleHighly-anticipated freshman QB Jaxson Dart has replaced star junior QB Kedon Slovis in the first quarter of USC’s road game at Washington State. Slovis was injured on the opening drive of the game after taking a sack on a third-and-12. Slovis stayed down on the turf and was evaluated by trainers. He eventually walked off the field under his own power; he left the game 1-of-2 for eight yards. Washington State drove down the field for a 7-0 on its opening drive. This will be the first college appearance of Dart's career.

USC QB Jaxson Dart is the 247Sports True Freshman of the Week

Everything seemed to go wrong for USC midway through its game with Washington State. Not only did the program have to firing of head coach Clay Helton hanging over its head, the Trojans found themselves down 14-0 in the second quarter with starting quarterback Kedon Slovis out of the game with a neck injury. His replacement, true freshman Jaxson Dart, turned the ball over twice in his first three drives. Then, almost at once, Dart seemed to find a rhythm.
Report: USC QB Kedon Slovis (neck) expected to practice Monday

Southern California interim coach Donte Williams said he expects Kedon Slovis to practice on Monday after X-rays and an MRI on the quarterback’s neck came back negative, the Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday night. Williams said he and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell will decide whether Slovis or Jaxson Dart...
Kedon Slovis: Will he enter 2022 NFL draft after Jaxson Dart's big game?

It happened with J.T. Daniels. Could it happen with Kedon Slovis? A USC quarterback, injured and “Wally Pipp’d” by a flamethrowing freshman who takes control of the job, decides to leave in order to get meaningful playing time and boost his stock as an NFL draft prospect. J.T. Daniels transferred...
USC to keep open QB competition this week after Jaxson Dart’s emergence

Donte Williams wants to instill a sense of competition, accountability and urgency within the USC football program as the new interim head coach. Providence presented him Saturday with the perfect opportunity to make a real statement about those intentions. Starting quarterback Kedon Slovis left the game against Washington State in...
WATCH: USC freshman Jaxson Dart throws first career touchdown

It took a few drives, but USC freshman Jaxson Dart on Saturday threw his first career college touchdown against the Washington State Cougars. USC, trailing Washington State 14-0 before halftime, was forced to put its freshman quarterback in after starting quarterback Kedon Slovis was injured on the Trojans’ first drive.
USC's Slovis cleared to practice, will enter QB competition with Dart

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis is expected to return to practice this week after an MRI and X-ray on his injured neck came back negative, interim coach Donte Williams said Sunday, according to The Athletic. Slovis suffered the ailment Saturday after being sacked during USC's first offensive possession against Washington State.
Donte Williams addresses health status of Kedon Slovis after USC win

USC fans are wondering if Kedon Slovis will be healthy enough to play next week against Oregon State. If he IS healthy enough, that invites a separate question: Will Jaxson Dart be named the starter even if Slovis can play?. We have a real quarterback controversy at USC after Saturday’s...
Jaxson Dart: USC QB celebrates win with tweet

After an impressive outing on Saturday that ended in a blowout win over Washington State, USC quarterback Jaxson Dart has a message for his team and Trojan fans. Dart took to Twitter on Saturday night to share the message. “1-0 on the week,” Dart wrote in his tweet. “Love this...
USC coach Donte Williams provides update on Kedon Slovis injury

USC interim coach Donte Williams confirmed that X-rays and MRI results on quarterback Kedon Slovis’ neck both came back negative, per LA Times reporter Ryan Kartje. Williams expects Slovis to practice Monday and he is listed as the starting quarterback on the depth chart. Slovis was injured on the opening...
Dart out, Slovis returns as USC’s QB scramble continues

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The quarterback competition at Southern California might be over before it even started. Jaxson Dart did not practice Tuesday after the freshman sustained a knee injury in the Trojans’ 45-14 win at Washington State. Three-year starter Kedon Slovis took first-team reps after being knocked out of the game because of a neck injury. Interim coach Donte Williams would not discuss the status of Dart, who came off the bench to throw for 391 yards and four touchdowns.
USC’s Kedon Slovis pushes forward in light of quarterback competition

LOS ANGELES — For now, you might have to call it a “cold” quarterback competition at USC. As the Trojans look to settle who will be their starting quarterback Saturday against Oregon State, the upstart Jaxson Dart was not at practice Tuesday as he remains day-to-day following the knee injury he suffered in last weekend’s victory over Washington State.
USC QB Kedon Slovis reacts to potential battle with Jaxson Dart

Following the firing of USC head coach Clay Helton after their Week 2 debacle to Stanford, the Trojans have been left trying to figure things out on the fly. That includes the starting quarterback position. Kedon Slovis left USC’s game against Washington State on Saturday with an apparent neck injury...
