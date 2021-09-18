OU-Nebraska by the numbers: How long since OU scored so few points and won?

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the Sooners' 23-16 victory over Nebraska, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Previous to Saturday, OU had never scored so few points under Riley's direction. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

2,905

The number of days entering Saturday since OU last won a game scoring as few or fewer points as it scored against Nebraska. On Oct. 5, 2013, the Sooners beat TCU 20-17.

2,541

The number of days entering Saturday OU had gone since it last returned a blocked point-after for two points. Pat Fields made the return on Saturday, the first since Zack Sanchez did it against TCU on Oct. 4, 2014 in a 37-33 loss.

2.6

The average difference in yardage gained between Nebraska's passing attempts and OU's passing attempts. The actual numbers were 8.9 per attempt for the Huskers and 6.3 for the Sooners. Nebraska average 15.2 on each caught pass to OU's 11.6.

4

How many plays Nebraska turned in that were longer than OU’s longest play from scrimmage. The Sooners got a 23-yard catch from Marvin Mims (on a trick play) and a 23-yard run from Kennedy Brooks. The Huskers completed passes of 26, 31, 38 and 55 yards.

1-4

The number of converted field goals and attempts between both teams. OU’s Gabe Brkic missed from 54 and Nebraska’s Connor Culp converted from 51, yet missed from 50 and 35.

0

The number of games prior to Saturday in which an OU team head coached by Lincoln Riley had scored as few points as the 23 the Soonrs scored against the Huskers. The previous low for a Riley-coached Sooner squad was 27, happening twice last season, back to back, against Baylor and Iowa State.