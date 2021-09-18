CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott signs bill restoring funding for Legislature, 2,100 state employees

By CASSANDRA POLLOCK The Texas Tribune
 6 days ago

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Friday that will fund a number of his priorities recently passed by the Legislature and restore funding for the salaries and benefits of some 2,100 state staffers, which was set to expire at the end of the month after the governor vetoed those dollars.

POLITICS

