Following the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, any semblance of pluralism, including religious tolerance, has fallen as well. We must not forget the Christian population of Afghanistan. The actual number of Christians is difficult to determine, as there are no official churches and Christians have historically faced hostility, leading them to worship largely in private. Now under the Taliban, who consider conversion from Islam apostasy punishable by death, Christians are bracing for targeted persecution. Still, we know there are approximately 10,000 Christians in the country. That's a number small enough that the entire Christian population could be eradicated if the Taliban wanted.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO