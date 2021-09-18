CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China defends tech crackdown in meeting with Wall Street chiefs

By Sridhar Natarajan and Coco Liu, Bloomberg News
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

HONG KONG — China’s top regulators defended their market-roiling crackdown on various industries in a meeting with Wall Street executives, while reassuring them the stricter rules aren’t aimed at stifling technology companies or the private sector. China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said recent actions were to strengthen...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

