CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Mikel Arteta satisfied by Arsenal display in victory over Burnley

By Max Cooper
90min.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMikel Arteta was proud of his Arsenal players after Saturday's 1-0 victory over Burnley, praising them for their 'commitment and attitude' in seeing out a cagey affair. The Gunners left Turf Moor with all three points thanks to Martin Odegaard's superb first-half free-kick, securing a second consecutive clean sheet and victory for the previously faltering Gunners. The result lifts the north Londoners up to 13th position, following their disastrous opening three games.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pieces of Mikel Arteta’s fragile Arsenal puzzle begin to take shape

For Arsenal, a first cautious step away from apocalypse. Yes, there remain plenty of caveats, particularly when against a tough but ultimately toothless Norwich City, but there is at least something fragile to build upon, a flicker that can go a small but certain way to cutting through the gloom that suffocated the damning first weeks of this season. Mikel Arteta hailed it the product of “the best 14 days of his professional career”. A statement that, at first glance, seemed somewhat melodramatic, but perhaps revealed the true extent of soul-searching the head coach was forced to undertake during the international break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Aaron Ramsdale
fourfourtwo.com

Arsene Wenger gives verdict on Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal team

Arsene Wenger says he sees “potential” in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal despite a tough start to the season. The Gunners beat Norwich 1-0 on Saturday but they remain 16th in the Premier League table with three defeats in their first four games. Arsenal will not be involved in the Champions League,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Arsenal 1-0 Norwich: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang settles the nerves in edgy victory for Mikel Arteta

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored Arsenal's first goal of the season which was just enough for the Gunners to edge past Norwich 1-0 and ease the pressure on Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal boss came into the game under the spotlight after starting the season with three defeats on the spin without scoring, and the tension was growing further inside the Emirates Stadium until Aubameyang struck after 66 minutes. In the aftermath, Arteta hailed it as "the best week of my career" as the Gunners got their season up and running.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#The Premier League#Burnley 1 0#Spaniard
90min.com

There can be no more caveats now Mikel Arteta has 'his' Arsenal

As recently as March, Mikel Arteta left no room for ambiguity when asked how close Arsenal were to being his side: "Very far. Very, very far." However, a few months and almost £150m worth of investment later and there is scarce cause for contradiction from the Spanish manager; this - specifically, the side that earned the club's first Premier League win of the season at home to Norwich on Saturday afternoon - is now Arteta's Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

We’re NOT soft! Mikel Arteta demands Arsenal stars ‘change the narrative’ at Burnley as Gunners look to survive a bruising encounter at Turf Moor

Mikel Arteta says he hates that Arsenal are perceived as a soft touch and it is down to them to change the narrative against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday. It is a tag the north London club have long struggled to shake. Troy Deeney famously accused Arsenal of lacking ‘cojones’ and former Premier League striker Cameron Jerome, speaking on talkSPORT on Thursday, said he used to look forward to facing the Gunners.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mirror

Mikel Arteta confirms Jack Wilshere talks with midfielder set for Arsenal return

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed the club are in talks with Jack Wilshere over potentially allowing the former Gunners star to train with his old side once again. Once destined for great things at the Emirates, Wilshere's career has imploded as a result of persistent injuries - leaving Arsenal's youngest ever Premier League debutant without a club at the age of 29.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mikel Arteta predicts a bright future for Brazilian defender Gabriel at Arsenal

Arsenal’s Brazilian defender Gabriel has “an incredible future” ahead of him according to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. The 23-year-old centre-half made another outstanding contribution as Arsenal secured back-to-back Premier League wins in Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Burnley thanks to Martin Odegaard’s fine first-half free-kick. Gabriel has helped Arteta’s side keep...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: Martin Odegaard scores superb free-kick as Mikel Arteta's side win second game in succession after Clarets had penalty award overturned by VAR

Martin Odegaard’s outstanding free-kick was enough to complete back-to-back victories for Arsenal after Burnley had a penalty award overturned by VAR. Odegaard was inch-perfect with his left foot after half-an-hour to grant further relief to manager Mikel Arteta who saw his team lose their first three league games without scoring before breaking their duck against Norwich last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Mikel Arteta pleased Arsenal able to carry momentum into derby clash with Spurs

Mikel Arteta believes the momentum his Arsenal side continued to build with their Carabao Cup third-round win over AFC Wimbledon will be an important factor as they face neighbours Tottenham on Sunday. The Gunners ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over their third-tier rivals, Alexandre Lacazette’s early penalty added to by...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy