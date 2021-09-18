Mikel Arteta satisfied by Arsenal display in victory over Burnley

For Arsenal, a first cautious step away from apocalypse. Yes, there remain plenty of caveats, particularly when against a tough but ultimately toothless Norwich City, but there is at least something fragile to build upon, a flicker that can go a small but certain way to cutting through the gloom that suffocated the damning first weeks of this season. Mikel Arteta hailed it the product of “the best 14 days of his professional career”. A statement that, at first glance, seemed somewhat melodramatic, but perhaps revealed the true extent of soul-searching the head coach was forced to undertake during the international break.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO