Mikel Arteta satisfied by Arsenal display in victory over Burnley
Mikel Arteta was proud of his Arsenal players after Saturday's 1-0 victory over Burnley, praising them for their 'commitment and attitude' in seeing out a cagey affair. The Gunners left Turf Moor with all three points thanks to Martin Odegaard's superb first-half free-kick, securing a second consecutive clean sheet and victory for the previously faltering Gunners. The result lifts the north Londoners up to 13th position, following their disastrous opening three games.www.90min.com
