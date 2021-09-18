US Border Patrol hires civilians to free up agents for field

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents from Brownsville Station agents helped a motorist escape from her smoking vehicle shortly before it was engulfed in fire. On Wednesday morning agents assigned to the Field Training Unit (FTU) were traveling south on U.S. Highway 77 in Brownsville, Texas when they spotted a stranded vehicle parked on the opposite lane shoulder emitting large amounts of smoke. Believing the occupants could be in danger, agents crossed the median and found that the female driver of the car still sitting in the driver seat. The agents, without regard for their own safety, extracted the woman shortly before the car was engulfed in flames. The agents requested assistance from the Brownsville Police and Fire Departments. The fire was subsequently extinguished by the firefighters. The woman was medically evaluated and did not require further medical attention.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO