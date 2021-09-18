US Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;84;53;70;46;Sunny and cooler;N;7;61%;2%;5. Albuquerque, NM;89;66;85;61;Sunshine and warm;W;8;32%;0%;7. Anchorage, AK;55;37;55;42;Sun and clouds;ESE;5;64%;42%;2. Asheville, NC;79;64;76;67;Humid;ESE;5;77%;55%;3. Atlanta, GA;80;71;79;72;Humid with a t-storm;ESE;6;78%;81%;2. Atlantic City, NJ;86;69;76;67;Mostly sunny;E;10;62%;3%;5. Austin, TX;95;73;97;74;Clouds and sun;SSE;1;49%;1%;8.

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Up to 16-foot waves forecast near Chicago

Cooler weather is landing right on cue for the first day of Autumn. But first, the system delivering the cooler temps will soak the eastern third of the country, bring strong winds and 10 to 18-foot waves on some of the Great Lakes. A strong storm system is forecast to...
CHICAGO, IL
bigrapidsnews.com

Travel limits leave Europe without many fans at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The sea of red that fills the galleries every time the United States hosts the Ryder Cup will have fewer European blue dots than usual this year. Pandemic-related travel restrictions are giving the U.S. a far bigger edge in fan support than the home team normally receives.
GOLF
bigrapidsnews.com

Barring 'extreme long shot,' Arlington Park racing is ending

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Unlike a lot of old racetracks past their primes, there are not crumped up tickets strewn all over the grounds of Arlington Park. And the mood around the track is festive. Guests — never called customers or patrons during its glory days — line up...
NFL
bigrapidsnews.com

Michigan's first 'Death Cafe' opens in Grand Rapids

Michigan's first one opened in Grand Rapids just in time for Halloween. The Mortals Cafe describes itself as a death themed coffee shop giving rise to Vietnamese coffee, worldly teas and inspired flavors with a side of conversation around our own mortality. The owner of the cafe, Abbey Hunter, says...
MICHIGAN STATE

