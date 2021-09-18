US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;84;53;70;46;Sunny and cooler;N;7;61%;2%;5. Albuquerque, NM;89;66;85;61;Sunshine and warm;W;8;32%;0%;7. Anchorage, AK;55;37;55;42;Sun and clouds;ESE;5;64%;42%;2. Asheville, NC;79;64;76;67;Humid;ESE;5;77%;55%;3. Atlanta, GA;80;71;79;72;Humid with a t-storm;ESE;6;78%;81%;2. Atlantic City, NJ;86;69;76;67;Mostly sunny;E;10;62%;3%;5. Austin, TX;95;73;97;74;Clouds and sun;SSE;1;49%;1%;8.www.bigrapidsnews.com
Comments / 0