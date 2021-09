LAFAYETTE — The Tristan Langenegger-Tyler Larson connection had one more surge late in Boulder’s comeback charge against Centaurus Thursday night. The Panthers had been silenced in the second half before the two hooked up for a 41-yard strike in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, and it set up Declan Culberson’s go-ahead touchdown with 3:19 remaining as Boulder escaped for a 21-17 win at Spangenberg Field.

BOULDER, CO ・ 15 DAYS AGO