Tennessee State

Tennessee steamrolls Tennessee Tech in 56-0 win

By Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

Quarterback Hendon Hooker made his first start of the season a successful one Saturday, throwing for 199 yards and matching his career high with three touchdown passes as Tennessee rolled over Tennessee Tech 56-0 to wrap up a three-game homestand in Knoxville.

A graduate transfer from Virginia Tech who had 15 starts for the Hokies, Hooker completed 17 of 25 passes without an interception, though he lost a fumble at the end of an 18-yard run in the first half. He also rushed nine times for a team-high 64 yards and scored a touchdown on a keeper from a yard out.

Harrison Bailey, who started three of six appearances as a freshman in 2020, took over with a minute left in the third quarter and finished three of seven passing for 16 yards. He scored his first career touchdown on a 2-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.

Joe Milton III, who started the first two games for the Vols, sat out with a leg injury.

The Vols (2-1) rushed for 202 yards and passed for 215, and their defense held the Golden Eagles (0-3) to just 179 yards in total offense in posting their first shutout since a 49-0 blanking of Chattanooga on Sept. 14, 2019, They also came up with their first takeaways of the season with four interceptions.

The Eagles’ best chance of scoring came when Cameron Hudson returned Hooker’s fumble 35 yards to Tennessee’s 30-yard line, but Devin Parker missed a 41-yard field attempt.

Tech lost starting quarterback Willie Miller to injury in the second quarter. He passed for 18 yards with only two completions in 10 attempts and had 30 yards on 10 rushes.

Backups Davis Shanley and Drew Martin combined to go 15 of 24 passing for 126 yards.

–Field Level Media

