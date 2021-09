SpaceX chief Elon Musk has seemingly taken exception to US president Joe Biden’s silence around his company’s recent successful space mission.The Inspiration4 mission launched an all-civilian crew out of the Earth’s atmosphere last week, after which they orbited the planet for three days and then returned safely back to Earth on Saturday.Mr Biden and the White House have so far not issued any statements on the landing, prompting Mr Musk to employ a turn of phrase used frequently by the Republican party and former president Donald Trump to mock the president.“The President of the United States has refused to...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO