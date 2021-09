Anae was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports. Anae was on the field for 31 defensive snaps in Sunday's Week 2 win over the Chargers, and he recorded a solo tackle. It's not yet clear whether the 2020 fifth-rounder has tested positive for the virus or whether he's considered a close contact, but Azur Kamara will likely see a slight uptick in playing time if Anae is unavailable for Monday night's game against Philadelphia.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO