Everybody's Talking About Jamie Film Review

By Michael T. Stack
TV Fanatic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the movie musical adaptation everyone should be talking about, and you don't even know it. Newcomer Max Harwood shines very brightly, as does the rest of the cast. Harwood owns the role of Jamie New, and his performance stands out in this movie musical. Everybody's Talking About Jamie...

Roger Ebert

Strength Behind the Joy: Max Harwood, Lauren Patel and Jonathan Butterell on Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

At a time when social distancing measures are being implemented to battle the Delta variant, Jonathan Butterell’s jubilant musical, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” is the cinematic equivalent of a sorely needed hug. This year marks the tenth anniversary of Jenny Popplewell’s documentary, “Jamie: Drag Queen at 16,” which followed British teen Jamie Campbell as he prepared to attend his senior prom as his flamboyant alter ego dubbed Fifi La True. The story of his courage, as well as the support he received from his mother Margaret and a veteran drag artist inspired Butterell’s award-winning musical, which had its first incarnation onstage and was a smash hit on London’s West End, thanks in part to its irresistibly catchy songs by Tom MacRae and Dan Gillespie Sells.
