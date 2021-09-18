TFSA Investors: Protect Your Wealth From Inflation With This Gold Stock

Despite the unabating low-interest-rate environment, the financial sector has rebounded this year on a significant increase in financial transactions and capital market activities. This, coupled with the odds the Fed will raise interest rates in the near term, should keep driving the industry’s growth. So, we think it could be wise to add high-yield financial stocks Canadian Imperial (CM), Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), and Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to one’s watch list now because they have outperformed the S&P 500 so far this year. Read on. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on September 22 that benchmark interest rates will be held near zero, and the central bank will continue the current pace of asset purchases. Nevertheless, the financial sector has seen a continuing recovery due to increasing financial transactions and capital market activities.

