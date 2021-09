Saturday, October 2, 2021

8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Event byDowntown Oxford Duration: 8 hr Public Event Join us in downtown Oxford for another great year! Booths are being finalized, music is set, and final details are being done for you all! Free admission. Come check out all our vendors and have a great time!

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .