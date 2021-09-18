Gucci Continues Its Bold Ultrapace R Designs With a Neon Mid-Top Version

After releasing its transparent Ultrapace R, Gucci is looking to continue its outlandish footwear designs with a mid-cut Ultrapace R sneaker. These heightened sneakers from Gucci‘s Ouverture collection are meant to mix details from different eras in footwear. One prominent design feature is the clear incorporation of the reference to indoor soccer shoes along with sock runners. The Ultrapace R Mid-Top version sees Double G branding woven into its upper knitted portions, a fully transparent rubber sole, Ultrapace R debossed at the back and an aggressive upper that sees textured lines and angles. This shoe is capped off with a contrasting stripe that runs from the top to the bottom of the heel. This model is offered in two new coloways — neon green for those that want to get noticed, and a more understated black/gray version.