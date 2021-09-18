1 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Through the End of the Pandemic

Don’t let anybody tell you that the stock market is on the verge of a nasty decline. I don’t remember the last time so many pundits were pounding the table on a pullback. It’s been around a year and a half since we suffered an official 10% correction. Nobody knows when the next one will arrive, but at this juncture, it seems like everybody is either bearish or proceeding with cautious optimism after one of the best first halves to a year in quite a while.