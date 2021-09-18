CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strictly Come Dancing: Adam Peaty paired with Katya Jones as launch show reveals series line-ups

By Alastair Jamieson
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Olympic champion Adam Peaty has been paired with Katya Jones during the Strictly Come Dancing launch show in which Anton Du Beke has made his debut as a full-time judge.

The 15 celebrities are discovering which of the professional partners they will be training and performing with during their time on the BBC One series.

Three-time Olympic champion Peaty, who specialises in breaststroke, signed up following his triumphs at the Tokyo Games over the summer.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker was paired with Nadiya Bychkova, meeting for the first time at Wembley Stadium.

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis was paired with Giovanni Pernice and is the first deaf contestant to appear on Strictly.

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn was paired with Gorka Marquez, joking she felt "no pressure" after being told Marquez had been in the final twice, but never won the Glitterball trophy.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson was paired with Nancy Xu, while Dragon’s Den star and entrepreneur Sara Davies was paired with Aljaz Skorjanec, meeting him for the first time in front of the Angel of the North.

Peep Show star Robert Webb was the first to be paired, with Australian dancer Dianne Buswell.

On Wednesday, the BBC confirmed a professional dancer had tested positive for Covid-19 but the launch would be unaffected as it was pre-recorded.

The broadcaster said: "A professional dancer has tested positive for Covid-19, however this didn’t affect recording of the launch show which airs this Saturday.

"We are following government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show."

