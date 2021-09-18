Three Thoughts on Oklahoma’s 23-16 Win Over Nebraska

The Oklahoma Sooners took care of business on Saturday in the 50th anniversary of “The Game of the Century” between OU and Nebraska. This game was certainly not a memorable one, but Oklahoma got out of Norman with a 23-16 win over the Huskers. The Sooners were a 22-point favorite heading into this match up, so it didn’t exactly go as planned, but for the Sooners, they finish the non-conference schedule with a 3-0 record heading into conference play. But with all that being said, there is certainly plenty to critique coming out of this win in Norman.