I guess the reporters are all afraid to lose access to the coaches & AD. The sycophantic reporters let Dabo & Elliott make excuses about how the players failed to execute instead of asking about how the coaches failed to do a better job of preparation, game-planning, play-calling, and adjustments. Nobody pointed out that NIU & Kennesaw State put up more points on GT in Atlanta than Clemson did in Death Valley. Maybe if the reporters had the guts to ask some tough questions, Dabo might realize how he and Elliott are underperforming their player-talent. They seem oblivious to their coaching failures-- blaming everything on player-execution... as if the other teams with more-prolific, less-talented offenses never have execution failures.

