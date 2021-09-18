MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer setup for the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several different weather components play key roles in creating our forecast for the next few days. A weak area of high pressure shifting to the south will continue a mid-level westerly component with our winds which will drive scattered showers and storms towards the Gulf Coast during the morning time frame. To the north and east, a secondary area of high pressure is shifting into the Atlantic which will allow for a stronger easterly component with our winds specifically during the afternoon. Lastly, a frontal boundary system remains to the north following the panhandle through the weekend which will aid in the development of isolated to scattered storms through the state.