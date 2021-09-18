CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Summer setup for the weekend

wfla.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several different weather components play key roles in creating our forecast for the next few days. A weak area of high pressure shifting to the south will continue a mid-level westerly component with our winds which will drive scattered showers and storms towards the Gulf Coast during the morning time frame. To the north and east, a secondary area of high pressure is shifting into the Atlantic which will allow for a stronger easterly component with our winds specifically during the afternoon. Lastly, a frontal boundary system remains to the north following the panhandle through the weekend which will aid in the development of isolated to scattered storms through the state.

www.wfla.com

Comments / 0

Related
desotocountynewsroom.com

Your Weekend Forecast

Today will be sunny with highs of 79 and lows tonight of 57. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10 mph. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80’s and lows near 60. Sunny on Sunday with highs in the middle 80’s and lows in the middle 60’s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Thunderstorms#Wfla
wfla.com

Hurricane Sam: Storm expected to become major hurricane soon, no threat to land

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sam, the 18th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, reached hurricane strength on Friday morning. Hurricane Sam strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph maximum sustained winds as of 5 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center. Sam is about 1,470 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and currently poses no threat to land.
TAMPA, FL
WJHG-TV

Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s shaping up to be the nicest weekend we have seen since last spring in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly clear w/lows in the 50s inland and low 60s at the coast. Saturday will be sunny and slightly more humid w/highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows Sunday AM will be near 60 inland and mid 60s at the coast. Highs Sunday will climb into the mid 80s. The dry weather continues through next week with a gradual warm up and increase in humidity.
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Partly Cloudy With Scattered Afternoon Storms Through Saturday, Cold Front Moves In Sunday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday got off to a pleasant start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across Broward and Miami-Dade. It was a bit warmer across the Keys with the low 80s. Folks in the northern part of the state enjoyed cooler temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s courtesy of a cold front that is near Lake Okeechobee. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees in the afternoon. As we stay south of that front, plenty of moisture and the heating of the day will lead to more thunderstorms, some may produce some heavy downpours, localized flooding,...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wfla.com

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Teresa forms north of Bermuda

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another organized system has formed in the Atlantic. According to the National Hurricane Center, Subtropical Storm Teresa has formed north of Bermuda. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the storm has 45 miles per hour maximum sustained winds. It is presently moving northwest at 14 miles per hour.
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Delicious Berlin Style Waffles come to Tampa Bay

If you want a taste of famous Berlin waffles you might want to try WonderWaffel located at 14379 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL. Owner Marina Marrer joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share how these amazing taste treats are made.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy