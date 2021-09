MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday they have placed cornerback Harrison Hand on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Going on the list does not necessarily mean a player has tested positive for the virus. The Vikings drafted Hand in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. In his rookie year, he started one game and recorded one interception. This year, he has played on only special teams. More On WCCO.com: Sources: Wolves Fired Basketball Ops Lead Gersson Rosas For Creating Toxic Culture, ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ ‘What Are The Odds?’: Mountain Biker’s Life Saved By Off-Duty Doctor On Minnesota Trail Derek Chauvin Files His Own Appeal Of Conviction, Sentence In George Floyd’s Murder Don Shelby Recovering After Stroke Waylaid His Stage Performance In Passion Project

