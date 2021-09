The Raiders are again offering COVID-19 vaccine screening at Allegiant Stadium for three days ahead of the team’s game Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins. Fans who can’t or do not want to utilize the Clear Health Pass app can provide proof of full or partial vaccination at a tent in Lot B of Allegiant Stadium between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All fully vaccinated fans can attend games without a mask, while partially vaccinated guests and children between the ages of 2 and 11 can attend, but are required to wear a mask.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO