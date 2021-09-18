Quit calling the read option

Comedian Kate Quigley has recalled the day she survived a drug overdose that killed three friends, saying she woke up “to find people dead” in her house. In an Instagram tribute to one of the victims, Fuquan Johnson, Quigley wrote she “took a lot of heat for not saying something about Fu right away” but was still trying to process what happened during the Sept. 4 party in Venice Beach. “I was really trying to stay alive for days, and Im still processing fully what happened,” she wrote. “It’s not everyday you wake up to find people dead in your house.” She described Johnson as “amazingly funny.” “I think about him every day, and im heartbroken he’s gone,” she wrote.

