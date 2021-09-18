CIA Warned of Civilian Casualties Seconds Before Kabul Drone Strike Killed 10

A reported shooting at the US Army's highly secure Ft. Meade base north of Washington Thursday was just an exercise, with no casualties as originally reported, a base official said. Andrew Arconti, chief of plans and operations at the base, told AFP that the ostensible incident was a planned exercise for such emergencies, after another official had confirmed the incident to AFP. "The reports of a shooting at Fort Meade are false. This was a planned exercise," the base said in a subsequent statement. Initially, various base officials had confirmed to US media that there had been an "active shooter" who had been "contained."

