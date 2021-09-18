CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CIA Warned of Civilian Casualties Seconds Before Kabul Drone Strike Killed 10

The CIA warned the U.S. military that its missile aimed at a Toyota Corolla near the Kabul airport late last month would likely kill civilians, CNN reports. The warning came too late, though. The Hellfire missile hurtling towards what Pentagon leaders believed was an ISIS-K bomb reportedly hit the white car seconds later. The strike killed 10 innocent civilians, seven of them children. After the strike, the Pentagon insisted that its “righteous” actions neutralized a legitimate threat, but U.S. Central Command admitted Friday that the attack had been a “tragic mistake.”

