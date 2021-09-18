Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs coaching from box vs. Tulsa

Ryan Held didn't put any sugar on it when Rahmir Johnson sat before him this offseason. "I had a meeting with him and said, 'Here's the deal. Your back's against the wall. You either figure it out or you'll get passed, and he just kept practicing every day, coming to work, grading out really well in practice. He earned the opportunity," the Husker running backs coach said earlier this week. "I thought he did a lot of things out there on Saturday when you graded it. It wasn't perfect. I would have liked to have had a couple plays back, but for the most part he did a good job of doing the things needed.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO