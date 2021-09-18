Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs coaching from box vs. Tulsa
In a game day-change, Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs was spotted upstairs before the team kicked off against Tulsa. Coombs was set to coach from the box, overlooking the field, rather than being on the sideline. Coombs was under fire after Ohio State’s loss to Oregon last week, and throughout the early parts of the season considering the Buckeyes gave up a combined 66 points through two games.247sports.com
