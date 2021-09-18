CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs coaching from box vs. Tulsa

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a game day-change, Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs was spotted upstairs before the team kicked off against Tulsa. Coombs was set to coach from the box, overlooking the field, rather than being on the sideline. Coombs was under fire after Ohio State’s loss to Oregon last week, and throughout the early parts of the season considering the Buckeyes gave up a combined 66 points through two games.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

247Sports

Bulldog Commit Trent Singleton eager for return to the gridiron

2022 Mississippi State commitment Trent Singleton was off and rolling this season. The 247Sports three-star prospect produced 491 yards of offense and accounted for six touchdowns in his first two games. But after that second game, the Raymond High School product suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Ohio State WR Julian Fleming defends QB C.J. Stroud on social media

With quarterback C.J. Stroud battling injury issues this weekend, Ohio State turns to other quarterbacks against Akron. Stroud has been inconsistent through his first few games as a starter, but it’s clear that his teammates have his back. Stroud's inconsistencies led to criticism of the former four-star quarterback recruit from...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Husker Weekly Wrap: Rahmir Johnson took a big challenge to heart

Ryan Held didn't put any sugar on it when Rahmir Johnson sat before him this offseason. "I had a meeting with him and said, 'Here's the deal. Your back's against the wall. You either figure it out or you'll get passed, and he just kept practicing every day, coming to work, grading out really well in practice. He earned the opportunity," the Husker running backs coach said earlier this week. "I thought he did a lot of things out there on Saturday when you graded it. It wasn't perfect. I would have liked to have had a couple plays back, but for the most part he did a good job of doing the things needed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Penn State coach Phil Trautwein evaluates offensive line

Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein is in his second season on the job and working with a group of relatively experienced starters. Following a first year on campus that didn't include a padded practice until October, 2021 has presented a tremendous opportunity for him to take a hands-on approach toward teaching, and he is still sorting through options for an ideal plan of attack up front.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Michigan defensive film review with Vance Bedford – Michigan fans should be ‘excited’ about this defense

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges, and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State/Louisville/Texas defensive coordinator Vance Bedford Al come together for the Michigan defensive film Review, a chalk talk session breaking down the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into the X’s and O’s. Bedford uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain in great detail, with help from video telestration, key plays from the Wolverines’ most recent contest. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed at the bottom of this story.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

How to watch Arkansas State vs. Tulsa

Both teams are coming off road trips to two of the elite teams in college football but Tulsa (0-3) is riding high after an impressive showing against traditional power Ohio State. The Buckeyes won 41-20 but it was a one-score game until a little more than 3 minutes were left. In that game the total offense was Ohio State by a 5xx-xxx, Tulsa hung with the perennial national title contenders for the entire contest. The Golden Hurricane had opened the season with a stunning loss against Cal-Davis but rebounded with a strong showing against Oklahoma State.
TULSA, OK
247Sports

Michigan offensive film review with Al Borges - U-M ‘on schedule’ to contend in Big 10

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive film review, a chalk talk session breaking down the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into the X’s and O’s. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain in great detail, with help from video telestration, key plays from the Wolverines’ most recent contest. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed at the bottom of this story.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Final Look: LSU's injuries, players out vs. MSU

LSU lost one key defensive player for the year when senior defensive end Andre Anthony went down with an injury during the Central Michigan game this past weekend, and Thursday brought news from head coach Ed Orgeron that Derek Stingley is "very questionable" to play on Saturday following an injury in practice.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska: TV, stream, radio

Michigan State is looking to build on its best start since 2015 Saturday night when Nebraska visits Spartan Stadium for the first home night game of Mel Tucker’s tenure. The 3-0 Spartans are ranked No. 20 this week after knocking off Miami on the road, while Nebraska comes in at 2-2 following a loss to Oklahoma.
MICHIGAN STATE
