O's finding cornerstones for next good club

Saturday’s game with the Red Sox started out looking like it would be a high-scoring affair as the Orioles scored 2 runs in their half of the first inning which were countered by 3 in Boston’s half of the inning. The Orioles then tied the game with a run in their half of the second inning. Unfortunately for the Birds, the bats didn’t cooperate as the team that had 5 hits after two innings was limited to just 4 hits over the final seven innings and fell th the Red Sox by a score of 9-3.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO