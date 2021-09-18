O's finding cornerstones for next good club

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBOSTON -- Amid a season of struggles for the Orioles, Cedric Mullins has quietly, and swiftly, been having a standout year. Sitting near the top of the American League in various categories such as hits, doubles, average, on-base percentage and slugging, Mullins inched closer to a major feat in a 9-3 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. With 29 homers and 30 stolen bases, Mullins is one blast shy of becoming a member of an elite club -- one that requires the rare combination of speed and power: 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single season.

