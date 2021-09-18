Montgomery County COVID-19 hospitalizations see second day of declining numbers

Montgomery County had a slight dip in active COVID-19 cases Friday and saw decreases in hospitalizations for a second day in a row. However, Montgomery County Public Health District officials confirmed three new COVID-19 related deaths. The total is now 388. Those deaths are reported as a Cleveland man in his 40s, a Spring man in his 70s and a Montgomery man in his 80s. All were hospitalized at the time of their death. While the Cleveland and Spring men were not vaccinated, the Montgomery man was fully vaccinated.