Seahawks elevate Robert Nkemdiche to active roster, rule out Dee Eskridge

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks opened a window for defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to play in his first regular season game since 2019 with a roster move on Saturday. The Seahawks announced that they have elevated Nkemdiche from the practice squad for their game agains the Titans. They also announced that wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been downgraded to out after initially being listed as doubtful to play with a concussion.

