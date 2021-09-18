Seahawks elevate Robert Nkemdiche to active roster, rule out Dee Eskridge

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a couple of concussions in Week 1, but there are no other signficant injuries at the moment. Here is the team’s initial Week 2 injury report. There’s been some speculation that Rashaad Penny’s calf issue could land him on the injured reserve list, but that hasn’t happened as of yet. Center Ethan Pocic is on IR, though. He will be eligible to return in Week 5.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO