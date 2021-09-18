CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Business Software Provider AvidXchange Files for IPO

By Kirk O’Neil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037JRs_0c0RvQOO00

AvidXchange, which provides accounts payable automation software and payments solutions to middle-market businesses, on Friday filed for an initial public offering seeking to raise up to $100 million.

The Charlotte, N.C., company, which filed a Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, did not disclose any pricing terms.

The company plans to list its stock on Nasdaq under the ticker AVDX.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, and Barclays are listed as the lead underwriters for the IPO.

AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based software and payment platform digitized and automated accounts payable workflows for over 7,000 businesses and processed about 53 million transactions in 2020. The company handled over 700,000 payments for suppliers between 2015 and 2020.

AvidXchange reported revenue of $185.9 million and a net loss of $166.3 million in 2020, compared with revenue of $149.6 million and a net loss of $107.9 million in 2019, according to the filing.

Bain Capital Ventures owns 14.1% of AvidXchange stock, Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Inc. (MA) Report affiliate Mastercard Investment Holdings holds 7.5%, company CEO Michael Praeger owns 8.5%, pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec has 7% and Ossa Investments Pte. Ltd. holds 6.9%.

AvidXchange on Aug. 30 announced the hiring of Joseph Fox as chief product officer to lead the company’s overall product strategy and drive more value for customers through accelerated product innovation.

“The needs of our middle market customers are always evolving, so it’s important that we do the same as a business by continuing to bring on top-tier talent for our product teams,” Praeger said in an Aug. 30 statement. “Joseph’s expertise will add tremendous value to the solutions we offer today and support our ability to build and launch new technology in the future.”

Fox previously held positions as chief strategy officer at BirchStreet Systems, senior vice president of business development and product strategy at SAP Ariba, as well as other roles at Ernst & Young, JPMorgan Chase and Accenture.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bizjournals

Braintree software firm EngageSmart raises $338M in IPO

Braintree-based EngageSmart has announced the pricing of its initial public offering, raising a larger-than-expected $338 million with plans to begin trading Thursday morning. The customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions provider said late Wednesday it plans to sell 13 million shares at $26 apiece, above its previously announced range of $23 to $25. The company is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ESMT."
BRAINTREE, MA
Boston Globe

Braintree software startup raises $338 million in latest tech IPO

EngageSmart, a Braintree-based customer engagement software company, priced its initial public offering at $26 a share, slightly higher than the expected range of $23 to $25 per share, valuing the company at about $4 billion. After the first day of trading Thursday, the shares closed at $34.12, up 31 percent from the IPO price.
BRAINTREE, MA
MarketWatch

GE to buy BK Medical for $1.5 billion to expand ultrasound business

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the industrial conglomerate said its Healthcare business unit was buying surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion, from Altaris Capital Partners. Boston- and Copenhagen-based BK Medical has more than 650 employees and is growing revenue in the double-digit percentage range. The deal is expected to close in 2022. "Ultrasound today forms an integral part of many care pathways, and BK Medical is a strategic and highly complementary addition to our growing and profitable Ultrasound business," said GE Healthcare Chief Executive Kieran Murphy. GE Healthcare expects BK Medical to deliver "rapid" revenue growth, as well as margin expansion and free cash flow growth. GE's stock has slipped 4.9% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.6%.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
Business Insider

PAVmed's Subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Files For $58M IPO

Lucid Diagnostic, a maker of diagnostic tests for esophageal precancer and cancer, filed to raise up to $58 million in an IPO. In its Form S-1 filed with SEC, the New York-based company said it intends to list on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol LUCD. Lucid is a wholly-owned subsidiary...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

First Watch Restaurant Group sets IPO terms to raise up to $189 million

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based daytime restaurant chain is looking to raise up to $189.2 million. The company is offering 9.46 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $20 a share. With 57.63 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing would value the company at up to $1.15 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FWRG." BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $1.8 million on revenue of $281.1 million in the six months ended June 27, after a loss of $31.4 million on revenue of $133.2 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public during a record year for IPOs, and at a time the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 2.5%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
MarketWatch

Better Being abandons IPO plans

Better Being Co. has filed to withdraw its initial public offering, in which the Utah-based whole-body wellness platform company was looking to raise up to $212.5 million and be valued at up to $896.0 million. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, only that it is "no longer pursuing an initial public offering of its common stock at this time." The company originally filed an S-1 for an IPO on July 6, and in an amendment on July 26 said it planned to offer 12.5 million share in the IPO, which was expected to rrice between $15 and $17 a share. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Jefferies were the lead underwriters of the planned IPO. The withdrawal comes during a record year for IPOs, and at a time of relatively strong investor interest, as witnessed by the 6.3% gain in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past three months while the S&P 500 tacked on 3.0%.
MARKETS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

With $870M IPO, Toast sets out to become restaurants' go-to tech provider

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, a successful restaurant needed two things: great food and great service. These days, though, what used to be a restaurant’s bread and butter might only get it so far, said Aman Narang, co-founder and COO of Toast. “You also need a really good technology platform,” he...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Marin Software stock is both the biggest gainer and most active after renewing Google revenue share deal

Shares of Marin Software Inc. were both the biggest gainers and most active on major U.S. exchanges in afternoon trading Wednesdasy, after the digital advertising disclosed that it renewed a revenue share agreement with Alphabet Inc.'s Google LLC. The stock rocketed 58.7% on volume of 114.6 million shares, which compared with the full-day average of about 4.6 million shares. The company said the agreement with Google, which is for Marin to develop its enterprise technology platform and software products, is effective Oct. 1. That takes the place of the current revenue share agreement, which was entered into in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Business Software#Bain Capital Ventures#Avidxchange#Avdx#Bofa Securities#Barclays#Ma#Mastercard Inc#Birchstreet Systems#Sap Ariba#Ernst Young#Jpmorgan Chase#Accenture
MarketWatch

Mattress Firm files 'confidentially' for potential IPO

Mattress Firm Group Inc. disclosed Monday that it has "confidentially" filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential initial public offering. The mattress retailer said it has not yet determined how many shares it might offer in an IPO, or the expected pricing. The company's plan to explore an IPO comes at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 7.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.4%.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Czech Mobility Payments Platform Eurowag Files $236M London IPO

Payments and mobility platform Eurowag is planning a 200 million euro ($236 million) initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange, according to reports. Eurowag, a commercial fleet management service provider, is planning a free float of a minimum of 25% of issued share capital and anticipates being eligible for the FTSE UK Index Series.
WORLD
pymnts

Business Software Firm Freshworks Hikes IPO Price Range

Freshworks has raised the target price range for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), now potentially looking at a $9.6 billion valuation, Reuters reported. The company, based in California, works in business and consumer engagement software. The company expects to raise $969 million at the top end of its price...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
TechCrunch

Toast raises IPO price range, providing a Monday bump to fintech valuations

Toast’s rising valuation may provide a boon to two different subsectors of technology: software and fintech. The restaurant-focused Toast sells software on a recurring basis (SaaS) to restaurants while also providing financial technology solutions. And while it is best known as a software company that dabbles in hardware, Boston-based Toast generates the bulk of its aggregate top line from financial services.
ECONOMY
newsbrig.com

Diabetes-monitor maker Intuity Medical files for IPO

Glucose-monitor maker Intuity Medical Inc. has filed for an initial public offering, seeking to sell $70 million worth of shares, according to a filing late Friday. The Fremont, Calif., plans to list its stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker POGO. Underwriters include Goldman Sachs and Jefferies. The comp any listed a loss of 18 cents a share in the six months ended in June, compared with a loss of 33 cents in the year-ago period. Revenue reached $43,000 in the period. Intuity relies on sales of its POGO automatic blood-glucose monitor to generate nearly all its revenue, it said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
moneyandmarkets.com

Toast IPO Preview: Restaurant Revival May Boost This Software Co.

Money & Markets Week Ahead for the week of September 20, 2021: I highlight the Toast Inc. IPO as in-person dining at restaurants ramps up. I also look into the state of the housing market with a preview of an important home builder’s survey. The initial public offering (IPO) market...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Justworks files for confidential IPO

Software maker Justworks has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The New York-based company, which makes cloud-based payroll and human resources software for small businesses, didn’t disclose the number of shares to be offered...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy