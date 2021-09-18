CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Boys': Vought Creates Their Own Awards After Not Receiving an Emmy Nomination

By Matt Villei
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the season hiatus, The Boys has been doing a fun marketing strategy where they create shorts and vignettes that parody the entertainment industry of the real world, placing them into the superhero worshipping and superhero-filled world of The Boys. Now with the Emmy's right around the corner, The Boys' fictitious equivalent of Disney+ and other streaming services is feeling left out.

collider.com

