'The Boys': Vought Creates Their Own Awards After Not Receiving an Emmy Nomination

Okay, hearing the name of this drama brings back such conflicted feels. This week 2021 summer K-drama It’s Okay to Not be Okay got back in the news due to being nominated for an International Emmy award in the international television movie/mini-series category. The drama did get multiple nominations at the 2021 Baeksang Awards earlier this year but only Oh Jung Se won in the Best Supporting Actor category, not counting Seo Ye Ji‘s devoted fans voting her into a Popularity Award win. I still stand behind finding the drama really well done, from the writing to the directing and acting, but it’s not one I want to re-watch anymore (at least til now) due to seeing Seo Ye Ji in a brand new light after her relationship gaslighting and controlling ways with ex-boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun came to light. Sure she didn’t commit a crime but I’m just so over her to date. I don’t expect It’s Okay to win but if it does then it deserves it as the drama didn’t do anything wrong.

