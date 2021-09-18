38 Special: Revisiting A Record Number Of Draft Picks

Success this season depends on how the offensive line holds up. It sounds like Groundhog Day, right? You would think after paying a quarterback who really needs a good offensive line to thrive a load of money after three years of atrocious pass protection, particularly from the interior, everything would have been done to fix the problem, right? Not so much. The sheer incompetence of last season’s defense needed attention, and Mike Zimmer went all in to fix it. It shouldn’t be a surprise. A defensive head coach needs his defense to be a Top 5 unit to make up for an almost inevitable turnover of successful offensive coordinators to promotions – Pat Shurmur, Kevin Stefanski.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO