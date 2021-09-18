St. Paul police warn of another rash of opioid overdoses after 2 deaths in 24 hours

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Following two deaths in St. Paul over the past 24 hours, the police department is warning about deadly synthetic opioids on the streets of the city. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the department says, since Friday afternoon, there have been seven suspected overdoses. The warning comes about a month since police put out a similar alert for overdoses linked to synthetic opioids. Year-to-date, St. Paul police say there have been 89 suspected fatal overdoses in the city.