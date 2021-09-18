CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise County, ID

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Payette National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 14:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Eastern Payette National Forest; Northern Boise National Forest; Owyhee Mountains; Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie; Southern Highlands; Western Twin Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES .Gusty winds and low relative humidities ahead of an upper level system and accompanying cold front will produce dangerous fire weather conditions through this evening. The front has entered eastern Oregon, and will move into the mountain districts of Idaho from late this afternoon into this evening, and move into the remainder of southwest Idaho this evening. Rain will follow the cold front and last through Sunday, with wetting rains likely in most areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR OWYHEE MOUNTAINS...WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS BURNS BLM AND VALE BLM...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 423...424 426...636 AND 637 * WINDS...Gusts 30 to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 20 percent.

alerts.weather.gov

