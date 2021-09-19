CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man In Stable Condition After He Was Shot In Face While Driving Early Saturday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JObhZ_0c0RtBT900

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 37-year-old man was shot in the face as he was driving on Reisterstown Road early Saturday morning, Baltimore Police said.

Paramedics from the Baltimore City Fire Department found the man had been shot when they responded to a crash in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road just after 1 a.m., police said.

The man is in stable condition at a nearby hospital, and a preliminary investigation revealed he crashed his vehicle as a result of being shot, police said.

Police did not say if the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or visit their website .

CBS Baltimore

Two Seriously Injured In Car Crash In Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in Bethesda Thursday evening. According to officials, just before 7 p.m., police responded to Montgomery Ave and East-West Highway for a reported crash and fire. The driver, an adult woman, and a teen passenger were rescued and taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. Officials are investigating the cause of the crash. ICYMI (~7p) Montgomery Ave.,, Bethesda, @mcfrsPIO transported 2 patients, incl 1 adult Pri1 trauma & 1 Pri2 teen, both of whom were assisted/rescued out of burning vehicle by quick thinking 1st arriving police officers @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/AS0PQWPPby pic.twitter.com/g4shhNVjDp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 23, 2021 Update – Montgomery Avenue and East West Highway, initial dispatch about 7 PM, Single vehicle collision and vehicle fire, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 2 serious injuries pic.twitter.com/OBM5pEwyiD — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 23, 2021
BETHESDA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Grand Jury Indicts 3 Suspects In Murder Of 8-Year-Old PJ Evans

LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A grand jury in Prince George’s County indicted three suspects Thursday in the death of eight-year-old PJ Evans, who was struck by a stray bullet. The suspects are 21-year-old Desmond Nkwocha, 23-year-old Mark Nkwocha and 23-year-old George Shamman. The three were charged in mid-September. On Aug. 24, officers responded to the 1600 block of Brightseat Rd for a reported shooting. There, they found Evans in an apartment, struck by a bullet that was fired from outside the apartment. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died. Evans was playing video games when he was struck, officials said. Investigation revealed...
LANDOVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 19, Charged With Attempted Murder In Ex-Girlfriend’s Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that sent a 19-year-old woman to the hospital earlier this month. Dorian Milstred, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The arrest stems from a shooting that occurred about 11:53 p.m. Sept. 5 in North Baltimore. Officers investigating a shooting near Atkinson and West 27th streets that night found the 19-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound near her right ear. The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not deemed life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, police suspect the victim and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument that escalated when the victim’s ex opened fire. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are resources available. To get help immediately, call the House of Ruth’s 24-hour hotline at 410-889-7884.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ex-Hyattsville Police Officer Gets Jail Time For Flashing Gun At Teens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Hyattsville police officer was sentenced to jail time Friday for flashing a gun at a group of teens during a confrontation in Columbia last year. Mitchell Joseph Lowry, 30, will serve 30 days in jail after pleading guilty in July to a count of first-degree assault, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office for Howard County. The sentence handed down by Howard County Circuit Judge Timothy McCrone was significantly lighter than the year-long sentence sought by prosecutors. The charge stems from an incident that occurred July 13, 2020, at an apartment community off Little Patuxent Parkway. Authorities said an...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
