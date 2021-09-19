Man In Stable Condition After He Was Shot In Face While Driving Early Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 37-year-old man was shot in the face as he was driving on Reisterstown Road early Saturday morning, Baltimore Police said.

Paramedics from the Baltimore City Fire Department found the man had been shot when they responded to a crash in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road just after 1 a.m., police said.

The man is in stable condition at a nearby hospital, and a preliminary investigation revealed he crashed his vehicle as a result of being shot, police said.

Police did not say if the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or visit their website .